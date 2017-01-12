FHSU dean participates in educational technology summit

FHSU University Relations

Dr. Paul Adams, dean of the College of Education at Fort Hays State University, was selected to participate in the recent summit in Washington, D.C., on Advancing Educational Technology in Teacher Preparation Innovation.

The U.S. Department of Education recognized FHSU’s College of Education for its commitment to training pre-service teachers through innovative technologies.

The summit brought together researchers, schools and colleges of education, support organizations and other stakeholders in the field to the promote and improve the use of educational technology in teacher preparation programs.