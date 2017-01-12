Ellis Co. restaurant and lodging inspections 1/01-1/07

Last week’s inspection results from the Kansas Department of Agriculture:
Union Station Coffee & Roasterie 1017 Vine, Hays- Jan. 3
Routine inspection found one violation.
- In the bake shop area in the Maytag Mini Refrigerator there were raw eggs being stored directly over ready to eat butter.
Arbys 3501 Vine, Hays- Jan. 3
Routine inspection found one violation.
- In the back kitchen there was a spray bottle of All Purpose Cleaner being stored with nozzle towards empty containers used for sauce.
Valero 3410 Vine PO Box 772, Hays- Jan. 5
Routine inspection found two violations.
- Several boxes of single use cups were being stored directly on the ground in the back storage area.
- In the back chemical storage area there was tw0 unmarked spray bottles that held yellow colored liquid. Liquid foamed when inspector shook the bottle. Person in charge was unsure of what they were.
Schillecis Bakery Deli & Catering #1 1103 E. 27th, Hays- Jan. 5
Routine inspection found two violations.
- In the true make table there was raw steak being stored directly over ready to eat cooked vegetable medley.
- The Person in charge was washing dishes in the three vat sink. After he was done doing the dishes the Inspector tested the chlorine concentration level of the sanitizing water. The solution read zero. Person in charge said that the water was old.
Orscheln Farm & Home LLC #58 2900 Broadway, Hays- Jan. 6
Routine inspection found no violations.
On the Rocks Bar & Grill 507 W. 7th, Hays- Jan. 7
Routine inspection found three violations.
- In the Superior Refrigerator there was a opened gallon of milk and an opened quart bottle of half and half with out any date of when they were opened. Person in charge said that they were opened three days prior.
- At the bar there was an opened bottle of Extra Dry Vermouth with a flying inspect present.
- In the chemical storage area there were two spray bottles with a clear liquid present. Person in charge said both bottles were floor cleaner.