Elaine Marie (Schuler) Hilger, 52, of Russell, Kansas, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at her home with her family by her side.

Elaine was born July 27, 1964 in Russell, the daughter of Albert, Jr. and Marilee Jo (Austin) Schuler. She grew up in the Waldo, Kansas area and graduated from Lucas/Luray High School in the Class of ’82. She then received a Travel/Tourism Degree from Brown Mackey College. In 1983 she returned home to take care of her mother. Then in 1988 she received a B.S. Business Education Degree from Ft. Hays State University.

Elaine was united in marriage to Patrick Hilger on July 31, 1987 in Russell, Kansas. This union was blessed with six children; Rachel, Nathan, Christopher, Sarah, Seth, Maria and Jamie. They made their home in Hays, Kansas for a couple of years before moving to Lawrence, Kansas. While living in Lawrence, Elaine worked as a Legal Secretary and Para Legal for Frank Taylor while Patrick finished Pharmacy school. Then in 1992, they moved to Russell where she was a devoted wife and homemaker, as well as, very active as an accountant and bookkeeper with Pat at the Pharmacy. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church where she helped in the children’s classes and taught religious classes. She was very active in the St. Mary’s Choir for over 30 years where she sang at weddings and church services. She started Cantoring in 1995 and Cantored over 250 funerals. She was a member of P.E.O., Delta Mu Sorority and the Russell Council of Catholic Women.

Surviving family include her husband Patrick of the home; six children, Nathan Hilger of New York, New York, Rachel Sipe (Chris), Christopher Hilger, Sarah Hilger, Seth Hilger, and Maria Hilger all of Russell, Kansas; brothers, Michael Schuler (Malissa) of Hot Springs, Arkansas and Mark Schuler (Jeanette) of Manhattan, Kansas; sisters, Marianne Ward (Kirk) of Perry, Oklahoma, Melanie Waymaster (Chuck) of Lawrence, Kansas and Marilyn Cederberg (Kevin) of Augusta, Kansas, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and infant, Jamie Lynn on November 21, 1999.

Celebration of the Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, January 14, 2017 at St. Mary, Queen of Angels Catholic Church of Russell. Burial will follow at the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Russell. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Friday, January 13, 2017, at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary. Vigil and Rosary will be held at 7:00 PM, Friday at St. Mary, Queen of Angels Catholic Church. A Memorial has been established with St. Mary, Queen of Angels Catholic Church Handicap Project or MSA Coalition. Contributions and condolences may be sent to Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, who is in charge of these arrangements.