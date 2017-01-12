DHDC to honor the Paisley Pear for its seven-year anniversary

By GARRETT SAGER

Hays Post

The Paisley Pear, 1100 Main, a unique part of downtown that features kitchen supplies, home decor, edibles, and gifts, is celebrating its seventh year being a part of the Hays community today.

The seven-year celebration for the Paisley Pear starts at 4 p.m. and lasts till 5 p.m. It is the second brick presentation of 2017 for Downtown Hays Development Corp.

“We do whatever we can to promote downtown Hays and the businesses and meet their needs,” said Sara Bloom, DHDC Executive Director.

The brick presentations started in 2015 as a way to make the businesses of downtown Hays feel connected to the community, Bloom said. Paisley Pear had not yet had their own brick presentation so they contacted Bloom about setting something up as their seventh year presentation.

Community members, downtown business owners and business partners to the DHDC are invited to help celebrate the milestone.

Refreshments will be provided as a part of the come-and-go reception. The brick will be presented at 4:15 p.m.

To learn more about the Paisley Pear, visit its website or Facebook page.