Sunny, warmer Wednesday



Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. South southwest wind 8 to 14 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. North wind 7 to 13 mph.

ThursdayMostly sunny, with a high near 31. Northeast wind 5 to 11 mph.

Thursday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Wind chill values as low as 3. East northeast wind around 9 mph.

FridayMostly cloudy, with a high near 26. East northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Friday NightA chance of freezing rain and sleet before 9pm, then a chance of freezing rain. Cloudy, with a low around 17. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

SaturdayA chance of freezing rain and sleet before 2pm, then a chance of rain or freezing rain between 2pm and 4pm, then a chance of freezing rain after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 33. Chance of precipitation is 30%.