Soup ‘r Bowl fundraiser to help out the animals of the Humane Society

By GARRETT SAGER

Hays Post

A week before the NFL’s Super Bowl, on Jan. 29, the 20th annual Soup ‘r Bowl will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Unrein Building at the Ellis County Fairgrounds to benefit the Humane Society of the High Plains.

Admission is $6 in advance, and tickets can be bought at the Hays Veterinary Hospital, 1016 E. Eighth; Fur is Flying, 2204 Vine; Back to Nature, 2707 Vine; and the Humane Society of the High Plains, 2050 E. Old U.S. Highway 40.

Tickets can also be purchased at the door for $7.

All proceeds will go directly to benefit medical treatment, such as spays, neuters and and to accommodate more the animals at the shelter.

Tasty soups and desserts are on the menu, according to Debbie Webber, president of the Humane Society board. Webber recommended showing up early as they tend to run out of soup.

Webber said there are currently 13 soup chefs stirring up different kinds of soups for attendees to try.

Everybody who comes will be given a kit that consists of a small cup, large cup, spoon, napkin and voting credentials. The small cups will be used for tasting the different types of soup and the large cup is for the guest’s favorite.

The prized Golden Ladle will be awarded to the the crowd favorite soup of the afternoon once the votes have all be counted. The winner will have bragging rights for the next year, Webber said.

Baked goods, including various different kinds of desserts, will available for purchase alongside the soup, courtesy of Weber.