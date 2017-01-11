Sheriff provides more on Kansas crash that injured 2 adults, 11 children

FORD COUNTY – Thirteen people were injured in an accident just before 4p.m. on Monday in Ford County.

On Tuesday evening, The Ford County Sheriff’s Department released photos of the crash.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1999 Chevy Suburban driven by Chelsea E. Bradfield, 33, Wright, was Eastbound on U.S. 50., one mile east of Dodge City.

The Suburban ran into a 1999 Ford Windstar driven by Alejandrina V. Tagle, 41, Dodge City, that was stopped facing eastbound attempting to make a left turn onto 112 Road.

Bradfield and passengers in the Suburban Grace E Sommerville, 8, and Naely Urias, 13, both of Dodge City, Colten R. Rogers, 6, and Adelynn S. Bradfield, 2, both of Ensign were transported to Western Plains Medical Center.

Tagle and passengers in the Ford Litzy A. Martinez, 16; Adolfo A. Vega, 12; Manuel Adame-Tagle, 7; Alex Vega, 14; Angelica Adame,10; Matthew De La Torre – Hernandez, 6; and Alexis A. Vega, 6, all of Dodge City were transported to Western Plains Medical Center. Two of the children were transported by private vehicle.

The triage and transporting of patients was completed in less than 30-minutes, according to the sheriff’s department.

All were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.