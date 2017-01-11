NW Kansas man hospitalized after pickup hits KDOT fence

THOMAS COUNTY – A Kansas man was injured in an accident just after 6 a.m. on Wednesday in Thomas County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1990 Ford pickup driven by Corwin Franklin Diebert, 80, Colby, was southbound on Franklin Avenue in Colby.

The driver ran the stop sign at Willow Avenue.

The pickup through a KDOT fence, crossed both westbound lanes, continued through the median, crossed eastbound lanes through another KDOT fence and come to rest on a primary junction electrical box.

Deibert was transported to Citizens Medical Center. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.