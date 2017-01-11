Norton boys, TMP-Marian girls No. 1 seeds for Mid-Continent League basketball tournament

The Norton boys and TMP-Marian girls will be the top-seeds for the Mid-Continent League basketball tournament. The Bluejays receive a first round bye and will face the winner of Saturday’s play-in game between Stockton and Smith Center on their home floor Monday.

The Monarch girls also receive a first-round bye and will host either Trego or Trego at Al Billinger Fieldhouse Tuesday.

Girls Bracket

Boys Bracket

Saturday’s (Jan. 14) Play-in games (in Stockton)

Girls-#8 Smith Center (3-4) vs. #9 Trego (3-5)

Girls-#7 Oakley (3-4) vs. #10 Phillipsburg (1-6)

Boys-#8 Stockton (4-4) vs. #9 Smith Center (3-4)

Boys-#7 Ellis (4-4) vs. #10 Oakley (2-5)

Monday’s (Jan. 16) boys quarterfinals (home of top seed)

Stockton/Smith Center winner at Norton (7-0)

#5 Trego (5-3) at #4 Plainville (5-3)

Ellis/Oakley winner at #2 Phillipsburg (6-1)

#6 TMP-Marian (5-4) at #3 Hill City (4-1)

Tuesday’s (Jan. 17) girls quarterfinals (home of top seed)

Smith Center/Trego winner at #1 TMP-Marian (8-1)

#5 Norton (4-3) at #4 Hill City (3-2)

Oakley/Phillipsburg at #2 Stockton (7-1)

#6 Ellis (4-4) at #3 Plainville (6-2)