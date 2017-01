Lorraine E. Wasinger, age 85, of Hays, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Hays Medical Center.

Funeral services will be 10 AM Saturday, January 14, 2017 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Hays.

Visitation will be Friday 4 PM – 8 PM and Saturday 9 AM – 9:30 AM all at Brock’s-Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory 2509 Vine Hays, Kansas.

A complete obituary is pending.