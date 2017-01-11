Hundreds participate Kan. Statehouse rally against Brownback

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Latest on Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback’s budget and tax proposals (all times local):

Several hundred people are rallying at the Kansas Statehouse in opposition to Republican Gov. Sam Brownback and in favor of liberal causes.

The organizers called Wednesday’s event the People’s Agenda rally, and it covers a wide range of issues, including LGBT and voting rights, expanded access to health care and lessening the influence of special-interest group money in elections.

The rally came a day after Brownback gave his annual State of the State address. He declared, “By many measures, Kansas is the envy of the world.”

Part of the HUGE crowd at the People’s Agenda rally. Folks are meeting at the intersection of social, econ & environmental justice. #ksleg pic.twitter.com/Hne29rRJTc — PP Great Plains KS (@PPGreatPlainsKS) January 11, 2017

Rally organizer Davis Hammett said the event represented “the people’s State of the State.” He is president of the Topeka-based advocacy group Loud Light.

Hammett said rally organizers want to put the state’s most vulnerable and marginalized citizens first in policy.