Fort Hays State athletic director named to Barton CC Sports Hall of Fame

GREAT BEND — Barton Community College has announced the election of Curtis Hammeke, DeMarcus Minor, Lamont Roland, and Dr. Perry Smith to its Sports Hall of Fame. The Class of 2017 will be inducted and honored at a 2 p.m. induction ceremony on Saturday, Feb. 18, in the Kirkman Activity Center located on the Barton Campus.

The induction ceremony is free and open to the public. Public attendance is also encouraged in honoring the inductees in between the women’s and men’s basketball games versus Cloud County Community College later that evening.

A longtime and generous contributor to Barton Athletics, Dr. Smith will be joined by former Cougar basketball players Minor and Roland, who led the ’98-99 squad to a runner-up national tournament finish. The trio will also be joined by Hammeke, a Great Bend native and former Barton baseball player and assistant coach who is now the athletic director at Fort Hays State University.

For more, visit www.BartonSports.com.