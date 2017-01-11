FHSU MBA students place in top percentiles on nationwide exam

FHSU University Relations

Eight Fort Hays State University Master of Business Administration students scored in top percentiles on the nationwide Educational Testing Service’s Major Field Test, placing them among the top graduates in the nation.

The students, who graduated in fall 2016, are listed by percentiles.

98th percentile: Jason Cecil, Jefferson City, Mo., and Penny Davis, Hays.

90th percentile: Lyddia Getaweru, Riverview, Fla., and Zachary Muhrer, Stockton.

80th percentile: Brittany Ellegood, Oakley; Matthew Kuiack, Beloit; Monique Parker, Mount Morris, Mich.; and Trent Walter, Glen Allen, Va.

The test, administered by FHSU, was developed to assess the skills of graduating MBA students and evaluates their abilities to analyze and solve problems, understand relationships and interpret material.

The test also provides an assessment of faculty teaching effectiveness and identifies areas of improvement in the MBA curriculum, with more than 230 colleges and universities in the United States administering the exam.

“These exit scores show that FHSU MBA graduates stand shoulder to shoulder with the best anywhere,” said Dr. Mark Bannister, dean of the W.R. and Yvonne Robbins College of Business and Entrepreneurship.

“These students’ achievements speak well of them and of our university’s Master of Business Administration program,” he said.

For more information about the program, visit www.fhsu.edu/mba or email Rachel Dolechek at rldolechek@fhsu.edu.