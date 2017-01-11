Evelyn M. Bieker, 88, Hays, died Saturday, January 7, 2017 at her home.

She was born December 7, 1928 in Hays the daughter of Andrew and Mary (Breit) Jacobs. On April 14, 1947 she married Victor A. Bieker at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hays. He preceded her in death in June of 1969. After her husband’s death, she went on to earn her GED and enrolled at Fort Hays State University where she would go on to receive her BS Degree in Business Education and graduate Summa Cum Laude.

In 1974, she began a career that would span 20 years as a teacher at Hays High School in the Business Education Department, teaching Business Law, Typing, and Accounting. She also sponsored a Hays High School Chapter of the National Honor Society for many years until her retirement in 1994. After retirement, she kept very active and busy with reading (often three books at a time), current events, politics, newspapers, and crossword puzzles. She was a regular at the Hays Public Library, and enjoyed gardening and tending to her yard.

There was always something delicious to eat at Evelyn’s house and she enjoyed treating others to meals and treats she had prepared. She was an avid baseball fan, especially when the New York Yankees were playing. She was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church, the VFW and American Legion Auxiliaries, the Altar Society Christian Mothers, and the Ellis County Retired Teachers Association.

Survivors include three sons; Ronald Bieker and wife Sherry of Southlake, TX, Donald Bieker and wife Betty of McKinney, TX, and James Bieker and wife Gayla of Lawrence, KS, a daughter; Vicki Schmidt and husband Troy of Salina, Kansas, two sisters; Norene Jacobs and husband Mel Willetts of Waukee, Iowa, and Shirley Millikin of Neosho, Missouri, fourteen grandchildren, twenty one great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Victor, a daughter; Susan Pfannenstiel, three brothers; Delmas “Jack” Jacobs, Darrell Jacobs, and Melvin “Sonny” Jacobs, and a sister; Shelbia “Sissy” Huffhines.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 am on Friday, January 13, 2017 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church with Fr. Fred Gatschet officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Thursday and from 9:00 am until 9:45 on Friday, all at the Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home. An American Legion Auxiliary service will start at 6:00 pm followed by a parish vigil service and rosary at 6:30 pm, all on Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested in Evelyn’s memory to the St. Joseph Food Pantry or to the Hays Public Library, in care of the Hays Memorial Chapel, 1906 Pine St., Hays, Kansas 67601.

