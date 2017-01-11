Ellis FFA Chapter will have annual labor auction next month

Submitted

ELLIS – The Ellis FFA Chapter will be holding its annual labor auction on Sunday, February 5th, at 3:00 p.m. in the Ellis High School lobby. We have held the labor auction for many years and this is the second year under our advisor, Ms. Chelsea Whittle. We are excited to continue this activity, because is not just beneficial to us, but the community as well.

This year’s event will include a free meal for everybody in attendance. The meal will consist of pork chops, baked potatoes, green beans, and a roll.

This event gives members of the FFA chapter the opportunity to donate eight hours of their time to members of the community and in return raise money for scholarships to be given to graduating FFA members who will be entering post-secondary education after high school.

All you have to do is bid on your favorite FFA member and let them come and help you get the work done around your farm, ranch, house, shop, business, or whatever it may be! We will have 32 members, one FFA Advisor and a special guest for sale that evening! Members will be sold either as individuals or as pairs depending on what they feel comfortable with.

Plan on attending the annual labor auction and help raise money for students who will be graduating in May. If you have any questions contact the Ellis FFA adviser, Chelsea Whittle, at the high school at (785) 726-3151.