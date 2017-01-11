Big First back on the Ag Committee after Marshall appointment

Submitted

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Tuesday, Congressman Roger Marshall, M.D., was selected to be a member of the House Committee on Agriculture for the 115th United States Congress.

“We committed to getting the Big 1st a seat back on the Ag Committee,” Marshall said. “I’m proud to be able to say today that we have delivered on that promise.”

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Marshall to the House Agriculture Committee. The Big First in Kansas has a long history on the committee, including two former chairmen, Clifford Hope and Pat Roberts, and a long list of other distinguished leaders including Bob Dole and Jerry Moran,” said Richard Felts, president of the Kansas Farm Bureau. “The district is among the largest agricultural producing congressional districts in the nation. We look forward to working with Dr. Marshall and the Committee to advance the interests of farmers, ranchers and rural Americans.”

“The appointment of Congressman Marshall to the U.S. House Committee on Agriculture could not have come at a more important time. His input on behalf of Kansas livestock producers will be vital as Congress deals with serious issues including onerous regulations and a new Farm Bill,” said Matt Teagarden, CEO of the Kansas Livestock Association.

The House Ag Committee will see important legislation in the 115th Congress, such as the formation of the next Farm Bill, which will impact crop insurance and insure a safe, reliable, affordable food source. The Committee will also take up issues regarding trade in the coming year. The Big 1st District of Kansas has maintained a seat on the House Ag Committee for the last century, with the exception of the last 3 years.

More of Marshall’s reaction can be seen here.

Congressman Marshall was also selected to the Committee on Science and Technology.