Woman sentenced in fatal Oklahoma State homecoming crash

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — A woman charged with killing four people by driving her car into spectators at Oklahoma State University’s 2015 homecoming parade has been sentenced to life in prison.

Adacia Chambers agreed to a plea bargain Tuesday before her jury trial was to begin.

Chambers was sentenced after pleading no contest to four counts of second-degree murder and 39 counts of assault and battery.

Prosecutors say Chambers steered her car around a police barricade and sped up before plowing into spectators ahead of Oklahoma State’s game against the University of Kansas. Prosecutors say her actions showed intent.

Chambers’ attorneys say she has a mental illness and suffered a psychiatric episode at the time of the crash. Her father said she had received psychiatric treatment at an in-patient facility several years ago.