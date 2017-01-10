Windy, Warmer Tuesday

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. West northwest wind 11 to 18 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. South southwest wind 10 to 13 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. South southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 16. North northeast wind 7 to 13 mph.

ThursdayMostly sunny, with a high near 31.

Thursday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

FridayA chance of snow showers after noon, mixing with sleet after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 24. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday NightA chance of snow showers, freezing rain, and sleet before 4am, then a chance of snow showers and freezing rain. Cloudy, with a low around 16. Chance of precipitation is 40%.