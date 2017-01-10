TMP takes a pair from Trego

By JEREMY McGUIRE

Hays Post

Girls: TMP 82, Trego 35

Boys: TMP 74, Trego 29

HAYS, Kan-Trego and TMP went toe to toe for the first five minutes of Tuesday’s Mid Continent League matchup at Al Billinger House. That’s when the Lady Monarch defense took over, forcing 18 first half turnovers. TMP finished the first quarter on a 10-0 run to take a 19-9 lead. They scored the first 9 points of the second quarter to take complete control of the game as they took a 47-21 lead into the half.

The second half was much of the same. TMP outscored Trego 25-11 in the third quarter and had a running clock in the fourth quarter on their way to the 82-35 win. Trego drops to 2-6 on the season and 0-2 in the MCL. TMP improves to 8-1 overall and 4-0 in league play. The Golden Eagles will host Ness City on Friday while TMP travels to Smith Center.

A 12-0 run to start the game propelled the TMP Monarchs to a quick lead and Trego was never able to recover in a 74-29 Monarch victory. The Golden Eagles struggled without leading scorer and rebounder Emmit Owens who left the game early in the first quarter after a mid-court collision. TMP used a big first half from Luke Ruder who scored 16 points to lead his Monarchs to a 43-14 halftime lead.

TMP pushed their lead to 37 points by the end of the third quarter and a running clock in the fourth quarter. Ruder finished with a game high 18 points for TMP who moves to 5-4 overall and 3-1 in the MCL. They play on the road in Smith Center on Friday

