Richard A. Hughes, 95, of Champaign, IL, died on 1/6/2017 at Heartland Health Care Center, Champaign, IL. He was born September 5th, 1921 and raised on a farm about 10 miles south of Ellis, KS. He married Mary K. Lynd on October 1, 1945 in Ellis, KS. She preceded him in death on February 17, 2008.

After serving in the U.S. Army as a Staff Sergeant during World War II, he began his working career at Masters Manufacturing in Hutchinson, KS. Subsequently, he worked for the Cessna Hydraulics company in Hutchinson. Later, he became a manufacturer’s representative for several companies in the hydraulics industry, mainly in agriculture. He and his family have lived in Hutchinson, KS, Muscatine, IA, East Moline, IL, Columbia Heights, MN, and Champaign, IL.

He enjoyed golfing, travelling and water-skiing.

He is survived by his three children, Mark Hughes of Bloomington, MN, Craig Hughes of Mahomet, IL, and Kristi Licocci of Libertyville, IL; four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. He was a devoted husband and father.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Elizabeth Hughes, and sister, Dorothy Meserve.

Funeral services will be 11 AM Friday, January 13, 2017 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ellis, KS. Interment with military honors will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Ellis, KS.

Visitation will be Friday 10 AM until service time at the church.

Memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Ellis, KS. or St. Matthew’ Catholic Church, 1305 Lincolnshire, Champaign, IL, where Mr. Hughes was a parishioner.

Arrangements entrusted to Keithley Funeral Chapel 400 E 17th Ellis, KS 67637.

