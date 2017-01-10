Only minor injuries after Monday accident on 27th in Hays

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries following an accident Monday at 4:40 p.m. in Hays.

According to the Hays Police Department, a 1999 Oldsmobile Silhouette driven by Brenda Robertson, 36, Hays, was traveling westbound on 27th St. and turned left in front of eastbound traffic and was struck by a 2007 Suzuki XL7 drive by Dawn Rupp, 42, Hays.

The collision pushed the Silhouette into a 2002 Ford Explorer Sport Trac stopped at the stop sign at General Lawton Rd.

Hays Police Lt. Brandon Wright said one person was transported to Hays Medical Center by ambulance with minor injuries. Five others were uninjured.