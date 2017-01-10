Michael C. Musick of Wakeeney, KS passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at his home after a short illness at the age of 63. He was born in Des Moines, Iowa, June 15, 1953 to Clifford and Gwyneth (Miller) Musick. On July 17, 1992 He married Madeline Dreiling (formerly of Hoxie, KS) in Conifer, Colorado.

Mike was a talented carpenter who could build or design almost anything. He served as Construction Superintendent on many jobs as well as being self-employed.

Mike is survived by his wife Madeline of the home in Wakeeney; sisters, Linda Shonhorn, Dianne Holford, and Cecile Tripp; two step-daughters, Marlys McConnell and Amanda Joy Johnson both of Bellevue, Washington; Step-grandchildren, Christopher McConnell and Julian Jensen.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford & Gwyneth Musick; brother, Kevin Musick, and Step-grandson, Andrew McConnell.

A memorial service and private family inurnment is being planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers Memorials are suggested to Julian Jensen Education fund and may be sent in care of Mickey-Leopold Funeral Home, PO Box 987, Hoxie, Kansas 67740. On-line condolences may be left at www.mickeyleopoldfuneral.com.