KNOLL: Let’s be clear about Trump vs. Hillary and Obama

Voters clearly showed repudiation of Democrat agendas in the recent general election. Another way to put it is to say a total rejection of liberalism as evidenced by voting down Hillary and selecting Trump.

Hillary campaigned to continue with Obama agendas, therefore, voters turned their backs on him as well and what the man has done as president the past eight years.

Numbers speak volumes.

Trump won 304 electoral votes to Hillary’s 227. Hillary’s number is the lowest for any Democrat presidential candidate since 1988. The difference in those two numbers means a landslide victory for Trump.

Don’t be fooled by Democrats proclaiming Hillary should be president because she won the popular vote. If you throw out the votes of Los Angeles County and the city of New York, Trump wins the popular vote. Trump easily wins the popular vote looking at the other 48 states and leaving California and New York out of the picture.

If not for the Electoral College, big cities could choose our president. Kansas City, for example, voted for Hillary but she did poorly in most of fly over and rural America.

U.S. Democrat Congressman Tim Ryan, who challenged Nancy Pelosi for House minority leader, said Democrats are not even a national party anymore but a coastal one with support from big cities on both coasts. “But we have lost the support of Middle America,” he added.

Our most precious document called the U.S. Constitution has no provision for a president to gain the White House by popular vote, but does provide for selecting our president through a representative electoral process.

Besides the omission of “popular vote” for president from the Constitution the popular vote claim isn’t even a good argument considering all the numbers I present in this letter that are negative for Democrats and positive for Republicans.

Trump, for example, won 2,623 counties to only 489 for Hillary. In Kansas alone it was 103 out of 105 for Trump.

Looking at the elections of 2010, 2012, 2014 plus 2016 the Democrat Party under Obama has been decimated. Over 1,000 seats have been lost in U.S. Congress seats, governorships, and state legislature seats; an obvious repudiation of our liberal government the past eight years.

And, let’s not forget that the big one also got away from Obama with Hillary losing to Trump. A popular talk radio host says Obama has been a wrecking ball for Democrats when it comes to elections. What president can claim a successful legacy with those failures?

Trump showed his smarts by campaigning for electoral votes. Hillary again showed incompetence going after the votes in big cities where she knew she was popular.

And, wouldn’t you know it? Polls now show Trump to be even more popular than during the election.

Republicans now control 32 state legislatures. Democrats have only 13. Five are split. There are also 33 Republican governors to 16 Democrat governors with one Independent. Republicans have total control of 25 states. Democrats control only six.

The numbers speak volumes! Readers may be a bit put out by all the numbers, but keep in mind point being Trump won big and Americans want to go in an entirely different direction going forward.

Voters want a different kind of government, not liberalism, nor socialism, but clearly to the right of center after so much has gone wrong on the left.

Les Knoll lives in Victoria and Gilbert, Ariz.