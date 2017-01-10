Kansas serial killer gets help in death sentence appeal

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A convicted serial killer who left some of his victims’ bodies in barrels will get some help from an appointed attorney as he appeals his conviction and death sentence.

Attorney Mark Manna, of the Kansas public defender system, entered his appearance Monday on behalf of John E. Robinson Sr. The 73-year-old appealed in November in Johnson County District Court.

Robinson, of Olathe, was charged in 2000 after police found the bodies of two women in barrels on property he owned in Linn County. The bodies of three more women were later found in barrels in a storage unit he rented in Cass County, Missouri.

The ensuing investigation also linked Robinson to three women who hadn’t been seen since they disappeared in the 1980s.