Kansas man dies in pickup rollover crash

COWLEY COUNTY- A Kansas man died in an accident just before 10p.m. on Monday in Cowley County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 GMC Sierra pickup driven by Eliseo Cardoza, 43, Arkansas City, was westbound on 222nd Road four miles southwest of Winfield.

The pickup traveled off the left side of the roadway. The driver overcorrected and the pickup rolled into a field.

Cardoza was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Rindt Funeral Home.

He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.