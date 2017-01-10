John Leroy Collins passed away Saturday, January 7, 2017 on the farm south of Plainville, Kansas at the age of 50. He was born in Plainville on January 4, 1967 to Dan A. and Linda A. (Hillegeist) Collins. He grew up in Plainville graduating from Plainville High School with the Class of 1985. Following high school he served his country in the United States Army with the 82nd Airborne Division. He and his first wife were blessed with two daughters, Kassandra and Sabrina. On August 7, 2008 he was united in marriage to Terrii (Cereceres) Bowman.

John owned and operated Collins Refuse with his brother Joel, and by his own unique sense of humor, liked to refer to himself as a “garbologist.” He was a member of First Baptist Church, where he served as song leader; and VFW Post #8871, where he helped with the Honor Guard for his fallen brothers. He enjoyed tinkering out in his shop, especially designing, welding, and building things from steel. Ideas for the next project were always rolling around in his head. He loved the ranching life, was learning the cattle business from his father, and looked forward every year to calving season. But the greatest joys in his life were his daughters, and granddaughter Averi.

John is survived by his wife Terrii Collins of the home in Plainville; parents Dan and Linda Collins of Plainville; daughters Kassandra Collins with John Binning of Hays, and Sabrina Collins of Overland Park; step-son Sean Guffy and wife Jennifer of Valley Falls; brothers Jim Collins of Texarkana, TX, Justin Collins and wife Mary of Minneapolis, and Joel Collins and wife Lisa of Plainville; sister Casey Arnold and husband Brian of Plainville; grandchildren Averi Klein and Maryeuh Guffy-Anderson; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his step-son James Jensen.

Like the Good Samaritan from the Gospel of Luke, John was a good neighbor and a great friend. Always willing to give the shirt off his back or lend a helping hand wherever it was needed, he showed by daily example what it meant to love your neighbor as yourself. We are sad that John has left us way too early, but we rejoice with him as he hears the words, “Well done, good and faithful servant.”

Funeral services will be held at 10:30am on Friday, January 13, 2017 at the United Methodist Church in Plainville. Burial will follow in the Plainville City Cemetery with Military Honors provided by US Army and VFW Post #8871. Visitation will be from 1:00-8:00pm on Thursday at the funeral home with family receiving friends from 6:00-8:00pm.