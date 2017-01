Celebrate Health, a ministry of Celebration Community Church, will be hosting a free Wellness Fair on Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to noon at Big Creek Crossing.

There will be over 25 health, wellness and community resource experts on hand for the public to visit with. The goal of this event is provide an avenue for people to access a wide variety of information all in one place.

For more information, contact Amanda at 785-259-5030 or health@celebratejesus.org.