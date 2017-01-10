FHSU women’s basketball just out of the top-25

LILBURN, Ga. – The Fort Hays State women’s basketball team continued its climb towards the Top 25 in the WBCA NCAA Division II Coaches’ Poll, receiving votes for the fourth week in a row. The Tigers are the first team listed in the others receiving votes section of the latest edition of the poll, released Tuesday (Jan. 10) by the organization. The Tigers received 35 points in the voting process, four shy of 25th-ranked Adelphi University.
It is the sixth time the Tigers have been mentioned in the poll this season, reaching as high as 25th in the poll after their 6-0 start.
Fort Hays State is one of five MIAA schools recognized in the latest release. Emporia State maintained its spot at No. 2 in the country, while Pittsburg State climbed one spot to No. 5. Sixteenth-ranked Central Oklahoma took advantage of a pair of victories to climb four spots this week. Central Missouri is still receiving votes after falling to the Tigers last week. In total, 10 schools representing the Central Region are listed in the poll, including those also receiving votes.
In addition, the Tigers are ranked 22nd in the latest D2SIDA Media Poll, a poll voted on by sports information directors across the country.
The Tigers will play just once this week, a road contest at 5:30 p.m. Thursday (Jan. 12) against Nebraska-Kearney.
Below is the WBCA Division II Top 25 Coaches’ Poll for January 10, 2017.
|Rank
|School (First Place Votes)
|Record
|Points
|Last Week
|1
|Ashland (22)
|16-0
|598
|1
|2
|Emporia State
|13-1
|557
|2
|3
|Virginia Union (2)
|12-0
|532
|3
|4
|Bellarmine
|12-1
|499
|4
|5
|Pittsburg State
|14-1
|489
|6
|6
|Angelo State
|12-0
|485
|5
|7
|Alaska-Anchorage
|13-1
|475
|7
|8
|California (Pa.)
|13-1
|431
|8
|9
|Lincoln Memorial
|12-0
|406
|10
|10
|Colorado State-Pueblo
|15-0
|404
|9
|11
|California Baptist
|15-2
|353
|11
|12
|Drury
|13-2
|315
|12
|13
|Arkansas Tech
|9-1
|297
|13
|14
|Seattle Pacific
|13-1
|252
|15
|15
|Bentley
|12-3
|228
|17
|16
|Central Oklahoma
|13-1
|206
|20
|17
|North Georgia
|12-1
|169
|21
|18
|Minnesota State-Moorhead
|13-1
|159
|24
|19
|Lewis
|12-3
|143
|16
|20
|Winona State
|13-3
|125
|14
|21
|Grand Valley State
|10-3
|98
|21
|22
|Eckerd
|12-2
|78
|RV
|23
|Wheeling Jesuit
|11-2
|77
|18
|24
|Columbus State
|9-1
|68
|19
|25
|Adelphi
|13-2
|39
|RV
Dropped Out: No. 23 Clayton State (10-3); No. 25 Northern State (11-3).
Receiving Votes: Fort Hays State (13-2) 35; Glenville State (12-1) 31; Simon Fraser (14-2) 30; Queens, NY (12-3) 23; Kentucky Wesleyan (11-1) 21; Clayton State (10-3) 19; Northern State (11-3) 18; Limestone (9-3) 16; Central Missouri (11-2) 16; Anderson, SC (10-2) 13; Lander (9-3) 13; Saint Mary’s, TX (12-3) 13; Regis (Colo.) (12-2) 12; West Florida (10-2) 12; Wayne State (Neb.) (12-3) 10; Caldwell (12-3) 6.
[Note: 6 teams mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 29 combined points.]