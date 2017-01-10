FHSU women’s basketball just out of the top-25

LILBURN, Ga. – The Fort Hays State women’s basketball team continued its climb towards the Top 25 in the WBCA NCAA Division II Coaches’ Poll, receiving votes for the fourth week in a row. The Tigers are the first team listed in the others receiving votes section of the latest edition of the poll, released Tuesday (Jan. 10) by the organization. The Tigers received 35 points in the voting process, four shy of 25th-ranked Adelphi University.

It is the sixth time the Tigers have been mentioned in the poll this season, reaching as high as 25th in the poll after their 6-0 start.

Fort Hays State is one of five MIAA schools recognized in the latest release. Emporia State maintained its spot at No. 2 in the country, while Pittsburg State climbed one spot to No. 5. Sixteenth-ranked Central Oklahoma took advantage of a pair of victories to climb four spots this week. Central Missouri is still receiving votes after falling to the Tigers last week. In total, 10 schools representing the Central Region are listed in the poll, including those also receiving votes.

In addition, the Tigers are ranked 22nd in the latest D2SIDA Media Poll, a poll voted on by sports information directors across the country.

The Tigers will play just once this week, a road contest at 5:30 p.m. Thursday (Jan. 12) against Nebraska-Kearney.

Below is the WBCA Division II Top 25 Coaches’ Poll for January 10, 2017.

Rank School (First Place Votes) Record Points Last Week 1 Ashland (22) 16-0 598 1 2 Emporia State 13-1 557 2 3 Virginia Union (2) 12-0 532 3 4 Bellarmine 12-1 499 4 5 Pittsburg State 14-1 489 6 6 Angelo State 12-0 485 5 7 Alaska-Anchorage 13-1 475 7 8 California (Pa.) 13-1 431 8 9 Lincoln Memorial 12-0 406 10 10 Colorado State-Pueblo 15-0 404 9 11 California Baptist 15-2 353 11 12 Drury 13-2 315 12 13 Arkansas Tech 9-1 297 13 14 Seattle Pacific 13-1 252 15 15 Bentley 12-3 228 17 16 Central Oklahoma 13-1 206 20 17 North Georgia 12-1 169 21 18 Minnesota State-Moorhead 13-1 159 24 19 Lewis 12-3 143 16 20 Winona State 13-3 125 14 21 Grand Valley State 10-3 98 21 22 Eckerd 12-2 78 RV 23 Wheeling Jesuit 11-2 77 18 24 Columbus State 9-1 68 19 25 Adelphi 13-2 39 RV

Dropped Out: No. 23 Clayton State (10-3); No. 25 Northern State (11-3).

Receiving Votes: Fort Hays State (13-2) 35; Glenville State (12-1) 31; Simon Fraser (14-2) 30; Queens, NY (12-3) 23; Kentucky Wesleyan (11-1) 21; Clayton State (10-3) 19; Northern State (11-3) 18; Limestone (9-3) 16; Central Missouri (11-2) 16; Anderson, SC (10-2) 13; Lander (9-3) 13; Saint Mary’s, TX (12-3) 13; Regis (Colo.) (12-2) 12; West Florida (10-2) 12; Wayne State (Neb.) (12-3) 10; Caldwell (12-3) 6.

[Note: 6 teams mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 29 combined points.]