British boy returns to KU Medical Center for cancer surgery

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A British 9-year-old has returned to Kansas City for the first of three surgeries for bone cancer after spending a fun-filled week in Florida.

The Kansas City Star reports Alexander Goodwin is scheduled to have the first surgery Wednesday to remove and replace his right femur and knee with prosthetics at the University of Kansas Hospital. See his Justgiving page

The Make-A-Wish Foundation helped send Alexander and his family to Walt Disney World and Sea World before having to deal with surgeries and recovery. Alexander’s father, Jeff Goodwin, says cancer has taken away a lot of his son’s childhood and it was nice to see him enjoy himself.

Alexander received a huge welcome from the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department at the Kansas City International Airport when he first arrived from the United Kingdom in December. His father is a police officer in the UK.