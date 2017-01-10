Benita Boos, age 92, of Ellis, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2017 at Trego Lemke Memorial Hospital in WaKeeney, KS. She was born December 23, 1924 in Ellis County, Kansas to August and Pauline (Unrein) Leiker. She married Celestine Boos on September 27, 1948. He preceded her in death on December 17, 1970.

Benita was a homemaker and long time employee at the Good Samaritan Society in Ellis and Senior Companion.

She is survived by a son, Steve Boos of Phillipsburg, Kansas; two daughters, Pam Hammer of Belleville, KS and Cindy Imel of Winfield, KS; 4 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and a sister, Norma Fox.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 7 brothers and 2 sisters.

Funeral services will be 11 AM Thursday, January 12, 2017 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ellis, KS with inurnment to follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be Wednesday 5 PM – 9 PM at Keithley Funeral Chapel 400 E 17th Ellis, KS 67637.

Memorials may be made to the Good Samaritan Society, Ellis.

Condolences may be offered by guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or emailed to keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com