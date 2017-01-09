Woman in custody, Amber Alert for missing boys cancelled

ENGLEWOOD, CO -Law enforcement officials in Colorado canceled an Amber Alert for two boys who police believe may have been kidnapped by their mother.

The brothers, Johnny, 8, and Joseph, 12, were found safe.

Their biological mother, Rebecca Dinapoli, 38, is in custody. She is being held on requested kidnapping and other charges, according to police.

Officers, working on a tip Sunday night, found Dinapoli and her two boys, 12 and 8-years-old, in a neighborhood on the south side of the Denver suburb of Englewood.

According to the Englewood Police Department, 8-year-old Johnny Dinapoli and big brother Joseph Dinapoli, 12, went outside around 5:30 Sunday morning to get something from the car. When their grandpa went to the door to check on the kids, he said he saw their mother backing out of the driveway.