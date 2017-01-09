Windy, Warmer Monday



Today Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. South wind 9 to 13 mph becoming west northwest after midnight.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. West northwest wind 8 to 11 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 31. South southwest wind around 10 mph.

WednesdayMostly sunny, with a high near 48. South southwest wind 8 to 11 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 20.

ThursdayPartly sunny, with a high near 34.

Thursday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 12.