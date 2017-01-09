Wild West Fest 2017 major acts announced

The 2017 edition of the Wild West Festival will lead up to the annual Fourth of July celebration in Hays.

The Wild West Festival committee has posted the main acts for this year’s events.

June 29’s show will feature Runaway Jane and Chris Janson. On June 30, Mark Chestnutt will take the stage. On July 1 Resurrection, A Journey Tribute, will be the main act.

For more information, check out the Wild West Fest website or click the performers’ official websites below.

Cover photo by Harrison Brent, Eagle Communications