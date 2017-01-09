Taste of Hays — a crucial fundraiser for Mary Elizabeth Maternity Home — on the way

By OLIVIA SCHMIDT

Hays Post

The Mary Elizabeth Maternity Home was originally established in April 1997 for the purpose of aiding young, unwed mothers and their unborn children.

And Sunday will mark the 11th year of the annual Taste of Hays fundraiser, put on by the organization’s board of directors and board of advisers.

Christin Nunnery, executive director for the past six years, has been with the organization for 12 years.

At the Mary Elizabeth Maternity home, young women are taught life skills for pregnancy including the importance of attending doctor, dentist and eye appointments. The women are able to stay in the home during any point in their pregnancy including up to six months after.

“We just want to make sure they are healthy and the baby is healthy” Nunnery said. “Some just need help with the mothering aspect, taking care of the infant, and what to expect in motherhood. It helps them to understand the pros and cons of being a mother at a young age.”

Taste of Hays — originally hosted in the basement of Holy Family Elementary School — will take place at The Memorial Union in the Fort Hays Ballroom.

The event was moved to a bigger space due to the large amount of attendees.

“It’s a really nice atmosphere there. It’s one of those things that once you go, you look forward to going again,” Nunnery said.

Taste of Hays is the primary fundraiser for the Mary Elizabeth Maternity Home.

“They figured if we do something as big of a scale as this, it takes care of having to put on a bunch of smaller events,” Nunnery said.

The money raised at the event will go toward the general operating budget for The Mary Elizabeth Maternity Home.

“We have staff here 24 hours a day, so it really helps with that general operating budget as well as home supplies like groceries,” Nunnery said. It is state funding or donations that keep this facility operating and due to state budget cuts there is a crunch they have felt over the past few years.

The event will begin at 4 p.m. and will go until 6:30 p.m.

The board and advisers will begin setting up at 1 p.m. Restaurant vendors will arrive before 4 p.m. to get their stations set up.

“It’s funny now that people have seen how it goes, we will have a long line waiting until we open the doors at 4 p.m.,” Nunnery said.

The vendors will set up along the outskirts of the venue. There will be 11 restaurants on one side of the room and another 11 on the other.

“We originally started with just around 16 or 17 vendors when we first put on the event,” she said.

You’ll be given a plate when you walk in the door and are allowed to choose from whichever vendors you prefer.

“It’s funny because we give people a clean plate at the beginning but you’ll see people coming around a few times.” Nunnery laughed. “It’s such a huge variety this year, so we’re really excited about that.”

On which vendors are the most exciting this year she comments, “It’s always good to have new people participate. Pasta Jay’s, Schlotsky’s, Jalisco, Gella’s and El Dos de Oros are all new. But of course we are always excited to have the same people participate like Applebee’s, Thirsty’s, Dairy Queen.”

One ticket costs $100 and grants admittance for two people and includes an entry in various raffles for the chance to win prizes or cash.

“We have a lot of exciting prizes this year including a kindle fire, cash, and gift certificates to local businesses,” Nunnery said.

Tickets can be purchased by calling the home at (785) 625-6800. These can either be picked up from the home or delivered.

The prizes are donated by local businesses and individuals within the community.

Hays Car and Truck Alignment donated $50 gift certificates for their business.

With just 19 tickets left out of the 250, Nunnery is hopeful they will sell out by the end of the week.

