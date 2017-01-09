State Rep. Waymaster seeks pages for 2017 legislative session

TOPEKA — With the legislative session opening Monday, State Rep. Troy Waymaster, R-Bunker Hill, is inviting students 12 years of age and older to apply to be a legislative page. The page program is an excellent way for students to gain firsthand experience with the legislative process. Representatives are allowed 10 pages per legislative session, and dates are on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Pages are a valuable part of the Legislature, and greatly appreciated,” Waymaster said. “I’m looking forward to hearing from students that are interested in serving.”

To apply, interested students should contact Waymaster’s office. As a reward for service, pages will receive a certificate of appreciation from their legislator, and if available, a photograph with their sponsoring legislator and the governor.