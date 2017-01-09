New Kansas House panel to work on school funding formula

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Latest on the opening day of the Kansas Legislature’s annual session (all times local):

Kansas House leaders plan to have a new and usually large budget subcommittee work on a new public school funding formula.

House Speaker and Olathe Republican Ron Ryckman Jr. appointed a 17-member K-12 Education Budget Committee ahead of Monday’s opening of the Legislature’s annual session.

GOP Gov. Sam Brownback has said he wants lawmakers to approve a new formula this year.

The House previously had five Appropriations subcommittees and one handled both public school and higher education spending. Ryckman split the education subcommittee into two panels.

The other Appropriations subcommittees have nine members.

House Majority Leader and Dighton Republican Don Hineman said Monday that the intent is to have one committee focus on public school funding.

Senate Republican leaders have not decided how they’ll handle school funding legislation.

