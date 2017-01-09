Kansas elementary school playground destroyed in fire

SEDGWICK COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Sedgwick County are investigating a weekend fire at an elementary school.

Fire crews responded to the fire Saturday at the playground at Adams Elementary School in the 1000 Block of North Oliver in Wichita.

PLAYGROUND FIRE | 1002 N Oliver St | Adams Elementary | CP says someone set the playground equip on fire | SQ14 has fire showing | — WichitaFire.org (@wichitafireorg) January 7, 2017

There were no injuries. The playground equipment was destroyed.

Police asked the public for help to identify anyone who might be responsible for the fire.