James Edward Patterson, 82, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2017 at the Long Term Care, Quinter. He was born September 2, 1934, at the home of his Grandparents, outside of Lubbock, Texas, to Aaron Edward Patterson and Margaret Leona (Anderson) Patterson.

In 1956, James committed to a four year enlistment in the United States Navy. On July 19, 1959 James married Janice Charlene (Wente) Patterson and after several years of marriage, the couple settled in the Quinter, Kansas area.

James was an avid lover of metal fabrication and welding. He worked for several years for Quinter Manufacturing and then the Gove County Road and Bridge Department before opening his own Welding Service.

James is survived by his two children, Jana Kamp (Karl), Elgin, Texas and James T Patterson (Allison), Cedar Creek, Texas; Sister Ann Wente (Duane), Hoxie, Kansas; brother David Patterson (Kathy), Hoxie, Kansas; and three grandsons, Jacob Kamp, Cody Patterson, Shawn Patterson. Also surviving are many cousins, nieces and nephews. James was preceeded in death by his parents Aaron & Leona (Anderson) Patterson.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home, Tuesday, January 10th, from 6pm to 8pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Jim Patterson Memorial Fund. Donations to the fund may be sent to Schmitt Funeral Home, 901 South Main, Quinter, KS 67752.

Services will be held at Schmitt Funeral Home, Quinter, on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 12:00 noon with burial immediately following at the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery, WaKeeney.

Condolences: www.schmittfuneral.com