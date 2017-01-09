I-70 rest areas will close for renovations

KDOT

The Kansas Department of Transportation will close the I-70 rest areas in Trego County located near WaKeeney for a construction project.

Starting Monday, the westbound facility will close for renovations, with work on the eastbound facility beginning later in the month. Work includes remodeling the existing restrooms and upgrading the surrounding lighting. Both facilities are expected to be reopened by Memorial Day weekend, weather permitting.

Travelers may use the Grainfield facilities located near milepost 96 during the construction. RDH Electric and Construction is the primary contractor for the project with a total contract cost of approximately $306,000.