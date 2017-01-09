HPD arrest log, Jan. 2 to 5

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

——————————————

Jared Riley Stramel, 20, Hays, was arrested at 4:21 p.m. Jan. 5 in the 2300 block of Ida on suspicion of failure to appear and theft.

Jacqulyn Rayleen Brassfield, 25, Hays, was arrested at 11:36 p.m. Jan. 3 in the 1700 block of Haney on suspicion of failure to appear.

Ryan Douglas Bartlett, 21, Hays, was arrested at 2:08 a.m. Jan. 4 in the 100 block of West 13th on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Sean Thomas Aldridge, 21, Hays, was arrested at 1:55 a.m. Jan. 5 in the 300 block of East 11th on suspicion of failure to appear.

Edward M. Bussen, 61, Hays, was arrested at 12:24 a.m. Jan. 5 in the 1500 block of West 27th on suspicion of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

Steven Mark Todd, 59, New Boston, Texas, was arrested at 9:36 a.m. Jan 2 in the 4300 block of Vine on suspicion of cruelty to animals.