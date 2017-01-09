Hays USD 489 to hear CMAR presentations at Monday’s meeting

By: GARRETT SAGER

Hays Post

At 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Rockwell Administration Center, the Hays USD 489 Board of Education will hear from four different construction firms as they make their presentations in hopes of being selected construction manager at risk for USD 489.

Each firm will have 50 minutes to make their presentation, starting with McCown Construction at 5:30 p.m.

Hutton Construction, Crosslands Construction and Nabholz Construction will follow, in that order.

All firms are from the Kansas City and Wichita areas.

The decision to use a CMAR firm was chosen at a November BOE meeting as the best option moving forward in an attempt to have a successful bond campaign. The bond issue that was unsuccessful for the district last June did not use a CMAR firm.