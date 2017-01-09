Hays High wrestling takes first in Topeka

Dustin Armbruster

The Hays High wrestling team took first place at the Topeka Seaman Invitation with a perfect dual record on Saturday. The Indians finished 5-0 on the day. Hays had five named to the all-tournament team including Kyle Casper at 138, Kreighton Meyers at 145, Conrad Vajnar at 152, Xavier Dandurand at 160, and Logan Schulte at 285. Each wrestler went 5-0 on the day. Team results are below.

Hays 55 Lansing 15

Hays 66 Royal Valley 15

Hays 43 Topeka Seaman 30

Hays 58 Turner 30

Hays 60 Blue Valley 12