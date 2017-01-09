Fort Hays State’s Hispanic College Institute receives award from NASPA

FHSU University Relations

The Fort Hays State University Hispanic College Institute was recently selected as a recipient of the 2017 National Outstanding New Program Award from the NASPA: Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education — Latino/a Knowledge Community.

The award will be presented in San Antonio at the NASPA Annual Conference, Latino/a Knowledge Community Mena-Valdez Awards Ceremony, in March.

Brett Bruner, director of transition and student conduct, and Dr. Keegan Nichols, associate vice president for student affairs and compliance, will receive the award on behalf of the HCI.

“The Latino/a Knowledge Community is one of four ethnic-based knowledge communities within NASPA, which actively develop and encourage cross-cultural communication, collaboration and awareness,” said Bruner.

“As a knowledge community, the Latino/a KC actively promotes the empowerment of NASPA members through education, research, shared knowledge, mentoring initiatives and the use of online forums to disseminate information and facilitate discourse,” he said.

The Latino/a Knowledge Community’s Outstanding New Program Award recognizes a NASPA member university that has created new programs or services to better support and serve the Latino college community.

“This program has changed the landscape of the university and the Latino student body population by highlighting the importance of a college-going Latino community,” said Bruner.