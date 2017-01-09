Ellis Co. Commission will meet Monday to reorganize

By JONATHAN ZWEYGARDT

Hays Post

The Ellis County Commission will conduct its annual reorganizational appointments at Monday’s meeting.

The commission will make a number of appointments including a new chair and vice chair of the Board of Commissioners, representatives to various boards and committees, and confirm appointment of department heads.

The commission will also discuss the 2017 Noxious Weed agreement with the Kansas Department of Transportation.

The Public Building Commission will meet at 5 p.m. with the county commission meeting to follow at the County Administrative Center.