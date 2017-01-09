Board leadership series planned for February and March

K‑State Research and Extension

OLATHE, Kan. — K-State Research and Extension is conducting a series of Board Leadership Workshops in communities across Kansas Feb. 21, 23, 28 and March 2.

Designed to provide basic training for members of community-based boards of directors, the series will be hosted by local extension professionals at locations across the state.

“Informed and committed board members are the key to healthy, effective boards and committees in our Kansas communities. K-State Research and Extension’s Board Leadership Series will provide an opportunity for board members to learn the basics of being a good board member,” said Trudy Rice, extension community development specialist. “Whether you are a member of a church board, a township board, a United Way agency board, or a rural water board, this training is appropriate for you.”

The series will kick off on Feb. 21 with Conducting Effective Meetings. During this session, participants will learn about their roles and responsibilities as a board member, basics of parliamentary procedure, and strategies to make meetings more productive and effective.

The Feb. 23 session will cover Understanding Fellow Board Members and Conflict Management. Participants will explore how personalities and generational differences affect decision making, and learn how to manage conflict in a way that is productive, not destructive, to the board.

On Feb. 28, the topic will be Fundraising, Fund Management, Legalities and Ethics. This session will explore a board’s options for raising and managing money, understanding such things as articles of incorporation, bylaws, and policies.

Strategic Planning will be the final topic on March 2. Participants will learn about establishing a common mission and vision for the board, and how to plan priorities for the future.

All sessions will be conducted from 6-8 p.m. Workshop participants will meet at host sites throughout the state to take part in web-based instruction and locally-facilitated discussion. Sites in 2017 include: Clay Center, Colby, Fort Scott, Hays, Kingman, Lyndon, Meade, Norton, Olathe, Pittsburg, Salina, Seneca, Syracuse, Wichita and Wilson.

Pre-registration for the event is required by Feb. 10. The cost is $40 a person for all four sessions. Each registration buys a seat which can be rotated among participants. Registration includes refreshments and a Board Basics workbook. More information is available at http://www.ksre.k-state.edu/community/civic-engagement/boards-commissions.html .

For a group rate in Johnson County, contact Kelli Ludlum, county extension director, K-State Research and Extension/Johnson County at 913-715-7012 or Kelli.Ludlum@jocogov.org.