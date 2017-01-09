Arc of Central Plains seeks executive director

The Arc of Central Plains

JOB DESCRIPTION

TITLE: Executive Director: The Arc of Central Plains

Report to: The Arc of Central Plains Board of Directors

GENERAL DESCRIPTION: The Executive Director is responsible for all Arc Thrift Store operations, Activities and programs, Financial Operations, Fund raising, Special Olympic events, Arc participant activities, the Volunteer program, and Membership. In addition, the Executive Director is to develop and implement plans for new programs, possible remodeling projects, and multimedia communications to the community to promote more awareness of the Arc of Central Plains and all of its services.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

•Establish and implement Arc “Policy and Procedures” for staff, volunteers, and ARC Thrift Store operation.

•Prepare and administer Arc budgets. Direct and coordinate all financial and budget activities to fund operations, implement programs, maximize returns on investments, and increase productivity.

2a. Establish daily protocol for all accounting practices and documentation. Coordinate financial reports with Accountant, Maintain Store Sales Direct, Develop, and Implement all organizational programs, activities and information, other reports as requested by the Board, etc.

2b. Apply for Grants to augment ARC services.

2c. Design and implement Fund Raising activities.

•Analyze operations to evaluate activities and staff in meeting objectives, program improvement, and implement organizational policy changes as needed to ensure long term growth.

•Supervise and work with the “Thrift Store Manager” to help promote, update and increase sales and contributions for the Arc Thrift Store.

•Supervise and work with the “Director of Arc Activities and Programs”

•Design, develop, and oversee The Arc of Central Plains volunteer base in order to provide volunteers that can assist with Technology, Thrift Store operations, Special Olympics, Socialization Programs, Coaches for the various sports and activities, and any other Programs that may be implemented.

•Expand awareness with the Community and other Community Organizations of ARC services and activities.

•Design, implement, monitor, and update the website and Facebook page for the “Thrift Store” and “Activities and Programs”. Design, develop, implement, and monitor additional strategies to promote Thrift Store sales by using E-bay, Nex-tech Classifieds, Facebook, newspapers, and other appropriate media.

•Schedule, attend and prepare monthly Board meetings (coordinated with the Arc Board President)

•Oversee contractors for remodeling projects: (Activity Room, Thrift Store entrance.)

•Any other duties, requirements or directives provided by the Arc Board of Directors

REQUIREMENTS FOR DIRECTOR OF THE ARC OF CENTRAL PLAINS

Experience in Financial and Business management principles, long term strategic planning, Coordinating and supporting Community wide events and activities for Special Needs participants, Strong Leadership skills, and effective communication at all levels

Experience in preparing and administering an Annual Budget. Ability to provide updated financial information to the Board at the monthly board meetings is required.

Must work courteously and effectively with the public and all of The Arc of Central Plains staff, participants, special needs children and adults, families, volunteers, and coaches.

Required- Expertise in online Website and Face Book maintenance. Excellent oral and written communication skills.

EDUCATION, TRAINING, AND EXPERIENCE:

Any combination of 3 to 5 years of education and/or experience that allows for the successful completion of the requirements of the position.

SALARY:

Salary is negotiable, depending upon experience. The Executive Director of the Arc of Central Plains receives a Salary and works the number of hours needed to oversee its successful operation and activities.

There will be a 90 day probationary period. A one year Employment Contract will be executed and renewed annually; subject to satisfactory performance.

Salary: Subject to experience. $40,000 to $55,000

Benefits: Negotiable

Send Resume to: Board President Jim Huenergarde

Email: fossil@ruraltel.net

Phone: 785-650-7338