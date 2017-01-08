SELZER: These vehicle insurance tips might save you $$$

Spending money on your vehicle can always be an adventure. Whether it’s car payments, repairs or insurance, getting a handle on your expenses can be a daunting task at times.

To assist with the insurance portion of that task, our staff at the Kansas Insurance Department has several good tips for saving money on your vehicles.

Maintain a good driving record. Companies charge safe drivers (those free of at-fault accidents or violations for a certain period of time) lower premiums for auto insurance.

Shop around. Compare prices for identical coverage categories and dates of coverage. If you don’t understand the language regarding the insurance, contact your local insurance agent, or review our “Kansas Auto Insurance and Shopper’s Guide” publication online at www.ksinsurance.org.

A good example of the benefits of shopping around occurred recently to one of our department employees. The staff member recently told me that his long-time insurance company was significantly raising his premium. He called an agent from another company (one that already provided the staffer’s homeowners insurance). The agent was able to get the staffer a lower rate for the same coverage, as well as reducing the overall cost under a multi-line policy. Our staff member was pleased, to say the least.

Consider raising your deductible. Review your current deductibles for comprehensive and collision coverage. If you can absorb a larger out-of-pocket payment in the event of an accident, raise your deductible. But, if you have a lien on the vehicle, check with your lienholder first.

Ask about discounts. Discounts might be available for the following: Two or more cars on a policy; combining your homeowners and auto insurance (as our staffer did) with the same company; obtaining driver education course credit; and having airbags, anti-lock theft or other security features on your vehicles.

Review your policy regularly. Just as your life changes, so could your policy, depending on family circumstances. Here are some examples: Adding or deleting a driver from your policy; buying a newer vehicle; and increasing/decreasing the number of miles you drive annually.

Many more tips and information can be found in our auto insurance booklet, which you can download or read at www.ksinsurance.org; you can also request a mailed copy of the publication by contacting us at 800-432-2484. If you would prefer chatting online, our chat feature on our website home page is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you need more information or have questions, our Consumer Assistance Division representatives are available to talk directly to you at the 800 number. Also, watch for our 2017 auto insurance shopper’s guide booklet available this coming spring.

Another place for useful information is the Insure U website, www.InsureUOnline.org, which provides insurance information for various life situations. This site is maintained by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.

In looking for the best ways to lower your insurance premium, remember: Taking personal responsibility to find useful ways to lower your costs is always the most rewarding.

A Happy and money-saving New Year to you.

Ken Selzer, CPA, is the Kansas Commissioner of Insurance.