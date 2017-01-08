Russell chamber’s annual awards banquet will be Feb. 16

RUSSELL — The Russell Area Chamber of Commerce will have its annual awards banquet beginning at 6 p.m. Feb. 16 at Fossil Creek Inn & Suites.
Cost is $30 per person or $55 per couple. A table for eight can be reserved for $200.
The chamber is accepting nominations for the following awards:
BUSINESS OF THE YEAR
(Business that has made a significant impact on the community)
NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATION OF THE YEAR
(Non-Profit creating an impact on the community)
COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARD
(Business or individual that demonstrates community involvement)
CITIZEN OF THE YEAR AWARD
(Individual that demonstrates exemplary civic duty efforts-
-this individual does not need to be a Chamber Member)
Click HERE for the nomination forms.