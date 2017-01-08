Russell chamber’s annual awards banquet will be Feb. 16

RUSSELL — The Russell Area Chamber of Commerce will have its annual awards banquet beginning at 6 p.m. Feb. 16 at Fossil Creek Inn & Suites.

Cost is $30 per person or $55 per couple. A table for eight can be reserved for $200.

The chamber is accepting nominations for the following awards:

BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

(Business that has made a significant impact on the community)

NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATION OF THE YEAR

(Non-Profit creating an impact on the community)

COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARD

(Business or individual that demonstrates community involvement)

CITIZEN OF THE YEAR AWARD

(Individual that demonstrates exemplary civic duty efforts-

-this individual does not need to be a Chamber Member)

Click HERE for the nomination forms.