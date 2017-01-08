Hays Post

Partly sunny, breezy Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Wind chill values as low as 1. Southeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 50. South wind 7 to 13 mph.

Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. South wind 9 to 11 mph becoming west after midnight.

Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. West northwest wind 9 to 11 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

Friday
A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24.