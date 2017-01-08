Mary Schmidtberger, age 95 died Thursday, January 5, 2017 at Via Christi Village Care Center, Hays. Kansas. She was born on August 15, 1921, in Victoria, Kansas to Alphonse and Clara (Graf) Schmidtberger. She married Severin Schmidtberger on November 20, 1945 in Victoria, Kansas. He died November 2, 1984.

She was a homemaker, a member of The Basilica of St. Fidelis, Daughters of Isabella, Christian Mothers and V.F.W. Auxiliary all of Victoria, Kansas. She was a member of the Fort Hays Senior Companion Program for 11 years. She lived in Plainville for eight years, in Atwood for 29 years and moved back to Victoria in 1988.

Survivors include one son, Loren Schmidtberger and wife, Donna, Colby, KS; three daughters, Sharon Jensen and husband, Ed, Chubbick, Idaho; Joleen Francis and husband, Rich, Centennial, CO; Vickey Wederski and husband, Dave, Paducah, TX; one daughter-in-law, Mary Schmidtberger, Gardner, KS; two brothers, Robert A. Schmidtberger and wife, Patty, Victoria, KS; Marvin Schmidtberger and wife, Nancy, Pratt, KS; four sisters, Tina Foos and Rosie Leiker, both of Hutchinson, KS; Sister Vivian Schmidtberger C.S.A.. Foud du Lac, WI; Edna Ptacek, Minneapolis, KS; one sister-in-law, Shirley Bieker, Topeka, KS; 15 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one son, Leon Schmidtberger; one brother, Michael Schmidtberger; one infant brother, Linus Schmidtberger; and three sisters, Hubertina Schultz, Minnie Roth and Angie Schmidtberger.

Services are 2:00 P.M. Monday, January 9, 2017, at The Basilica of St. Fidelis, Victoria, Kansas.

Burial in St. Fidelis Cemetery, Victoria, Kansas.

A vigil service will be at 6:30 P.M. Sunday, followed by a Daughters of Isabella/Christian Mothers/V.F.W. Auxiliary memorial service and rosary at 7:00 P.M. Sunday, all at Clines-Keithley Mortuary, 412 Main Street, Victoria, Kansas 67671.

Visitation will be from 6:00 to 9:00 P.M. Sunday, at Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary, Victoria, Kansas and from 1:00 to 2:00 P.M. Monday, at The Basilica of St. Fidelis, Victoria, Kansas.

Memorials to The Basilica of St. Fidelis or Victoria Daughters of Isabella.

Condolences can be left by guestbook at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or via e-mail to clinesmortuary@eaglecom.net